One person is dead and one person is injured after a fire engulfed a home in San Bernardino on Monday morning.

At 4:38 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to west Magnolia and North E Street after several callers reported a home with a roof on fire. Crews were also notified of possible victims that were trapped inside.

Once on scene, firefighters quickly entered the single-story home to locate the victims and work on taking down the fire. Some personnel were also deployed to the roof to improve conditions inside the home.

A fire engulfed a home in San Bernardino (San Bernardino County Fire)

Rescue crews located two victims inside the home. After paramedics performed life-saving measures, one victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The second victim was found dead at the scene.

The fire was knocked down within twenty minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

It is unclear what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.