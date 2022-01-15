1 dead, 1 wounded after Koreatown knife attack: LAPD

One person died and another was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a group of knife-wielding men attacked them in Koreatown early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assault was reported at about 2 a.m. at South Alexandria Avenue and West Sixth Street, the LAPD said in a release.

The man who died tried to break up a fight when a man in dark clothing stabbed him, police said.

“After the stabbing two additional suspects hit and kicked the victim’s companion causing injury,” the release added.

Both victims were taken by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital, where the man who was stabbed died.

The assailants fled the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-382-9470.

To submit information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.