1 dead, 1 wounded after LASD deputies open fire on armed suspect in Norwalk: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has set up a containment zone around the location of a man shot by at least one deputy on Feb. 17, 2022. (KTLA)

The investigation into the shooting of an armed suspect by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Norwalk Thursday evening is continuing, as another man was fatally shot in the incident.

Deputies opened fire on the suspect, who “committed a recent assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm and attempted carjacking in Norwalk,” three separate times before he entered a home in the 12100 block of Foster Road, the Sheriff’s Department said Friday in a press release.

The LASD SWAT team eventually arrested the suspect, who was not identified, but not before he “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” according to the LASD. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities added.

A 67-year-old man, a bystander, was also struck by gunfire in the upper torso, though he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives collected evidence at the scene and are awaiting ballistic testing to determine the source of the fired bullet that struck the victim who was determined to be an uninvolved bystander,” the release added.

On Friday, the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in a statement that it was investigating the death of the bystander “given the uncertainty” of how the man was fatally shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or visit lacrimestoppers.org.