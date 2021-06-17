A security guard was in critical condition and another man was dead after the pair exchanged gunfire outside a marijuana dispensary in Highland Park Thursday, officials said.

The guard was involved in an altercation with the two arm suspects before shots rang out around 4:40 p.m. at the Green Earth Collective at 4801 York Blvd., on the border with Eagle Rock, said Officer William Cooper, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear who opened fire first, but both the security guard and one of the armed men were struck.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Cooper said.

The guard remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night, LAPD said.

The second suspect suffered minor injuries and was in police custody, according to Cooper. Officials could not provide details on what type of injuries the man sustained.

No further details were available.