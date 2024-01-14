One person was fatally shot and another hospitalized after a basketball game in the South Bay area of Los Angeles turned deadly Sunday, authorities announced.

Officers with the Hawthorne Police Department responded to 911 calls about the shooting in the 2000 block of West 120th Street in Hawthorne at around 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

At the scene, officers located two adult males in their early 30s, both of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel rushed the victims to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced. There was no word on the condition of the second man.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that there had been some sort of dispute between players on the basketball court.

Authorities said that one group of players left the location after the disagreement, but returned a short time later, exited their vehicle and began shooting at another group.

As people began fleeing the park, the shooters returned to their vehicle and drove ahead, cutting off several of those running way. They exited their vehicle again and “a second shooting occurred near 120th Street and Daleside Avenue, authorities said.

No one was injured during the second shooting.

LASD did not provide a description of the shooting suspects, but said they fled the area in a white-colored vehicle.