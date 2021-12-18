1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Willowbrook: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot and another was wounded as they were working on a car in Willowbrook Saturday afternoon.

The two men were shot at about 12:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 120th Street when another pair of men parked their vehicle, walked up to the two victims and opened fire before fleeing, the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release.

One victim was shot in the torso and the other was struck in one of his legs, and they both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead and the other is in stable condition, authorities added.

The suspects were driving a burgundy vehicle, witnesses told the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information ais asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.