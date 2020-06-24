1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing altercation between security guard, alleged shoplifters outside Carson Albertsons

A security guard and a suspected shoplifter were both stabbed Tuesday after an altercation in an Albertsons parking lot in Carson, officials said.

Deputies responded to the grocery store located at 100 East Carson St. around 6:45 p.m., after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release. The call indicated that a security guard had been stabbed by a shoplifting suspect, officials said.

Deputies arrived to find two men bleeding and suffering from apparent stab wounds, deputies said.

Investigators learned that a security guard in the shopping center was alerted that two men had allegedly stolen items from inside the Albertsons. The guard then approached the men in the parking lot and a struggle ensued, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

During the struggle, both the security guard and one of the suspected shoplifters were stabbed.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where the suspected shoplifter was pronounced dead, the department said. The security guard was treated and is listed in stable condition.

The second shoplifting suspect, described only as a Hispanic man in his early twenties, fled the scene.

A knife was recovered at the scene and investigators were still trying to determine where the knife came from.

“It doesn’t appear that the security guard was armed,” Lt. Derrick Alfred said. “It appears that it was a physical fight. At some point a knife was produced.”

Alfred said it appeared the suspected shoplifters had taken beer and toilet paper, among other items.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To leave a tip anonymously, call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.