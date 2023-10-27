The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the shooters who killed a 45-year-old man in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon and wounded another person.

The attack in the 11100 block of Arminta Street occurred at about 5:15 p.m., when two apparently armed people exited a light-colored SUV and opened fire on a group of people standing in a driveway, police said in a news release.

Two people were struck and taken to a local hospital, where the 45-year-old was declared dead. The other victim, whose identity has not been released, is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 818-374-9550.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 310-726-7700 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.