1 dead, 1 wounded in gang-related shooting in Glassell Park: LAPD

Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot Monday afternoon in Glassell Park, one of them fatally.

The victims were targeted around 4:20 p.m. as they walked on the sidewalk in what investigators believe was a gang-related shooting, said Mike Lopez, a media relations officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Multiple rounds were fired, striking both men, officials said.

Lopez said one of the men wounded was able to run to a fire station nearby, but the other remained at the scene.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of the men succumbed to his injuries. The deceased victim was described only as a Latino man in his late 20s.

The second victim was listed in stable condition Monday night, Lopez said.

Authorities had yet to compile suspect descriptions, and Lopez said they were only being described as two males.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD at 877-527-3247. Those wishing to provide a tip anonymously can do so by dialing L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.