1 dead, 1 wounded in Hawthorne shooting: LASD

A male juvenile was killed and a second was wounded in a shooting in Hawthorne early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Hawthorne police responded to the 14300 block of Cerise Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting Hawthorne police with the investigation.

Upon arrival, two male juvenile victims were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle a short distance away from where the shooting occurred, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

It’s unclear exactly where the victims were found and how officers found them.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one of the boys died, and the other was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his leg, the department said.

What prompted the shooting is not yet known, and the ages of the two male juveniles were not immediately released by authorities.

The fatal victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of his relatives.

There is no suspect information at this time, and a motive for the shootings is unknown at this point.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.