1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at CVS in Venice

Two suspects were sought following a deadly shooting inside a CVS Pharmacy in Venice Monday night, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 9:15 p.m. inside the location at 119 Lincoln Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly confrontation.

Two people were struck, one of them fatally. The surviving victim was conscious and breathing before being taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officials described one suspect as a Black man around 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds who was wearing a blue sweatshirt. He fled the scene on foot.

No description was available for the second suspect.

The investigation remained active Monday night, and no further details were immediately available.