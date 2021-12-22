1 dead, 1 wounded in Vermont Square shooting: LAPD

by: , additional reporting by Sam Bader

Posted: / Updated:

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in the Vermont Square area of South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The two men were shot near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West 53rd Street at about 4:40 p.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one man, who was in his 50s, later died, according to Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The other man, who is in his mid-20s, remains in stable condition, Lopez added.

The LAPD is investigating, and no suspect description is currently available.

