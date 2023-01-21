Footage shared to the Citizen app shows a car overturned after a fatal crash on the 10 Freeway in Mid-City on Jan. 21, 2023.

One person died and two were in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in Mid-City Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m., and the Los Angeles Fire Department released an alert detailing that two cars were overturned, though Officer Nasir of the California Highway Patrol later said it was a two-car crash and only one car was overturned.

The collision killed one person at the scene and seriously hurt two others. They were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, the CHP said.

The collision also closed lanes of the eastbound 10 east of Crenshaw Boulevard for more than four hours, and footage shared to the Citizen app appeared to show traffic being forced onto the shoulder of the road.

With four lanes closed, cars were forced to used detours, though the LAFD noted they were “readily available.”