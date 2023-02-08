One person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a two-car crash in the San Fernando Valley early Wednesday morning.

The crash at about 3:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Balboa Boulevard left two of the three victims trapped in the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police said a white Corvette was speeding and ran through a red light before crashing into a gray Honda, which killed the Honda driver.

Two people who were in the Corvette were transported to a regional trauma center in critical condition, while the Honda driver was declared dead at the scene.

The ages, genders and names of those involved has not yet been released.