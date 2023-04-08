A woman is dead and two other people were injured after a driver allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol smashed into parked cars in Pacific Palisades early Saturday morning, sending them flying toward pedestrians on the oceanside rocks below the road.

At about 12:45 a.m., a 21-year-old man who was driving under the influence was headed south on Pacific Coast Highway when he struck three parked cars on the shoulder next to the road, according to Officer Chavez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Of those three parked cars, two of them fell onto the rocks below, where three pedestrians were.

A driver allegedly under the influence smashed into parked cars along PCH on April 8, 2023, sending them careening toward pedestrians on the oceanside rocks below. (KeyNews.TV)

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman and a man were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The identity of the driver has not been released, and no further details were available.

Anisha Banerjee contributed to this report.