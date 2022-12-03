A crash in West Covina killed one person and trapped three, two of whom had to be hospitalized, on Dec. 3, 2022. (KTLA)

One person is dead and two hospitalized after a possibly speeding vehicle smashed into two parked cars in West Covina Saturday morning.

The crash just before 7:30 a.m. left three people initially trapped and one dead at the scene near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two of those trapped were transported to local hospitals, according to Supervisor Valderine.

A neighbor told KTLA that the collision involved one car, an Acura, that struck two parked vehicles, and that all four people involved in the crash were in the Acura, which was “completely totaled.”

“My first instinct was to do whatever I could to help, but when I got there, the car was absolutely totaled, and there was nothing I could do,” he said.

This stretch of Grand Avenue is no stranger to speeding cars, which may have contributed to the crash, the neighbor said.

“It’s very dangerous. I feel like people get off the freeway here and drive like they’re still on the freeway, but they’re not, and stuff like this happens,” he said.