Sky5 images show a cordoned off alleyway after a fatal shooting in Valley Glen on Dec. 28, 2022.

A shooting in the Valley Glen neighborhood left one person dead and two others hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Fulton around 8:13 p.m. just a few streets north of Los Angeles Valley College.

When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds in an alleyway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Two other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No suspect information was available as authorities investigate the events leading up to the shooting.