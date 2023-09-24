A late-night shooting claimed the life of one man and sent two other people to the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sanford Avenue in Wilmington around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, they found three victims – who were reportedly standing outside of a residence drinking when gunfire erupted – suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to the local medical centers. One of the victims, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the hospital after paramedics attempted CPR multiple times, police said.

The two other victims, only identified as a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were taken to hospitals in critical and stable condition, respectively.

Details on a suspect are limited, with the gunman only being identified as a Hispanic man. He fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction after the shooting occurred.

Nearby residents told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that they had heard the commotion throughout the night, with one person saying that they stepped out of their house to a massive police presence.

It remains unknown if the shooting was gang related.

The investigation remains ongoing.