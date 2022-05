A head-on car crash in Hansen Dam killed one person and trapped two more in their vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The two-car crash at 7:07 p.m. occurred in the 10800 block of Wentworth Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

One person was dead when responders arrived, while two were extricated from their vehicles, Prange said.

The two surviving people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the LAFD added in an alert.