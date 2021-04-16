1 dead, 2 in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Camarillo

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a crash in Camarillo on Friday morning, police said.

The deadly incident was reported around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Adolfo Road and Mission Oaks Boulevard, according to the Camarillo Police Department. The crash site is about two blocks north of the 101 Freeway.

The collision involved a truck and a minivan, the latter of which ended up on a curb near the traffic light, Sky5 video over the scene showed.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities did not indicate whether the individual was in the truck or the van.

Two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was partially shut down amid the investigation into what caused the crash. No additional details were immediately released.