A Chino man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after he allegedly caused a fatal three-car crash while under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

Joshua Moloney was driving near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and El Prado Road when he rear-ended a sedan driven by 27-year-old Fernando Aguilar, according to a press release from the city of Chino.

Aguilar’s car then struck another vehicle, injuring both occupants of that third car, according to investigators from the Chino Police Department. Aguilar, meanwhile, died due to the crash, officials said.

“Moloney was determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested at the scene,” the release added.

Moloney faces a murder charge and two felony counts of DUI causing injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Chino Police Officer Steven Brown at sbrown@chinopd.org or 909-334-3116.