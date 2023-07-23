A shooting at a party in Long Beach claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Luray Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night on calls of shots being fired.

Police confirmed that one person was killed and two others were hospitalized in stable condition.

The victims have not been identified.

Cell phone video taken during the gathering shows an altercation break out between several people and, when the large crowd quickly turned their attention to the fight, shots rang out.

It was reported that security was present at the party, but things still got out of hand.

A witness told KTLA 5’s Erin Myers that the chaos erupted very suddenly.

“We were just chilling and having a good time, then out of nowhere we heard three gunshots,” said Jaiden Stephens, who attended the party. “[People started] running and hopping fences.”

No suspect information has been released.

Detectives were seen canvassing the area through 6 a.m. for clues, and the area remains blocked off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department.