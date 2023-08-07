One man is dead and two others are injured after an altercation escalated into a shooting on Monday in Long Beach.

According to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 29th Street and Chestnut Avenue around 7:21 p.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found one man with injuries to his upper and lower body and later found two additional victims with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all three men were involved in a dispute when shots were fired.

All three victims were rushed to local hospitals, where one was pronounced deceased and the others were listed in stable condition.

The deceased victim has not been identified.

An investigation into what led up to the deadly shooting is underway.