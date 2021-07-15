1 dead, 2 injured after rebar becomes energized and sparks fire at under-construction high-rise in West L.A.

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a building that was under construction in West L.A. on July 15, 2021. (KTLA)

Three workers were injured, one fatally, after rebar became electrically energized and ignited a high-rise structure being built in West Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responded to a fire with reports of two patients with electrical injuries in the 12100 block of Olympic Boulevard shortly after noon, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the under-construction building by the time LAFD personnel arrived. It took 30 firefighters approximately 31 minutes to put out the blaze, the alert stated.

One worker was found dead at the scene. Two others were able to evacuate the area prior to firefighters arriving. They were injured and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

None of the workers have been identified.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison have responded to de-energize the area. Once that happens, firefighters will go in and recover the worker’s body.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the deadly incident, according to LAFD.