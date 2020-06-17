1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Silver Lake restaurant

One person was killed and at least two others injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in Silver Lake on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 10:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a rollover crash in the 1600 block of North Silver Lake Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The vehicle appeared to have hit a tree before slamming into the front of L&E Oyster Bar, Sky5 video showed. The mangled wreck was visible on the restaurant’s patio, beneath the restaurant’s green awning.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAFD. He or she has not yet been identified.

Two others, a 72-year-old woman and 52-year-old man, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities did not say if the person killed and two injured in the crash were inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation; multiple Los Angeles Police Department vehicles could be seen, according to the aerial footage. A stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard has been temporarily blocked off.

L.A. County Building and Safety Department inspectors have been dispatched to the scene to assess the structure, fire officials said.

L&E Oyster Bar was not open when the crash occurred.

Check back for updates on this developing story.