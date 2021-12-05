1 dead, 2 injured in multi-car wreck on 215 Fwy: CHP

A woman died in a five-car collision on the 215 Freeway in Riverside Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck suffered a flat tire at about 6:30 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway, north of Columbia Avenue, and slowed down and stopped in the road, along with two cars that were behind it.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was driving the fourth car, a Honda Civic that “failed to slow or stop for the stopped vehicles ahead” and struck the line of three cars ahead of it, then was “violently rear ended” by a fifth car, the CHP said in a release.

The driver of the Civic was found “unresponsive” in her car and taken to “Riverside Community Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries,” the CHP added.

Two more drivers suffered “minor injuries” and one of them was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Another driver, who was behind the wheel of the third car in line, a Toyota Corolla that was initially struck from behind by the Civic, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP.