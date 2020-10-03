1 dead, 2 injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Broadway-Manchester

LAPD responds to a shooting in the 100 block of 111th Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2020. (KTLA)

A shooting in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood that law enforcement officials believe to be gang-related left one man dead and two others injured early Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a call about the incident on 111th Street near Main Street at 2:08 a.m.

Three men, ages 50, 26 and 30, were standing in front of a house when a man in his 20s approached them on foot and opened fire, according to LAPD.

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two others were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The shooter fled on foot and remained at large on Saturday, LAPD said.

Video from the scene shows a number of people gathered on the sidewalk as officers assessed the site.

LAPD said investigators believe the incident to be gang-related but provided no further information.