A wrong-way crash in Baldwin Hills killed one person and hospitalized two others late Sunday night.

A vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes of La Cienega Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. when it collided with a northbound vehicle near the intersection with Obama Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A third vehicle then hit the already-crashed first two vehicles.

Three people were taken to local hospitals.

A person who had been riding in the wrong-way vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while the other two’s conditions are not yet known.

An investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen if alcohol or a medical emergency played a role in the crash, police said.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.