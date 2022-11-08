One person died and three others were rescued after being swept downstream in a wash in Ontario. Nov. 8, 2022. (INLANDNEWS)

One person died, three were rescued and two others were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in a storm drain during Tuesday’s heavy rainfall.

The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. near Baker Avenue and Philadelphia Street in Ontario, according to the Ontario Fire Department.

A total of six people were swept downstream and into a catch basin. Three were pulled from the water alive, two others were unaccounted for and a sixth person did not survive, officials said.

Video from the scene showed the fast-moving current.

The wash swelled as a powerful storm hit Southern California, causing issues in several areas.

Heavy rain sent mud flowing through the Oak Glen community of San Bernardino County.

In the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, two vehicles were swept away in the rain-swollen L.A. River.

