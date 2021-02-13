Investigation underway outside Hesperia bar after 3 shot

One person was left dead following a shooting in a Hesperia parking lot early Saturday, officials said.

Around 2:02 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in a parking lot on the 12000 block of Mariposa Road, said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller.

Three people were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. At least one person was airlifted by helicopter.

One of the victims was pronounced dead, Miller said.

Homicide investigators are conducting an investigation.

A large portion of the parking lot near Whiskey Barrel Saloon was taped off, with evidence markers placed on the ground.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.