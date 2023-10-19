A wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles left one person dead and sent three more to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash at the 10 and 60 freeways occurred at 4:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver headed the wrong direction had two passengers, including a 5-year-old. All three of them were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

The driver, who may have been under the influence, crashed head-on into a Honda, killing the driver of that car.

The crash impacted traffic on the 10 Freeway, and lane closures are expected to remain in place until at least 8 a.m.

Patrick Kightlinger contributed to this report.