1 dead, 3 hospitalized after North Hollywood crash

One person was killed and three people were hospitalized Saturday evening in a multi-vehicle collision in North Hollywood, officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle crashed into two other parked vehicles in the area of 11000 W Oxnard St. near a liquor store, according to Battalion Chief Joe Lopez of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was determined dead at the scene, the department said in an alert.

A person was found outside and believed to have been ejected from the vehicle, according to LAFD. It was not clear if this was the person who was pronounced deceased.

Three other people became trapped inside the car that crashed into the other vehicles and required extrication, Lopez said. They were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions but all of them met “trauma criteria due to the mechanism of injury,” according to LAFD.

Two additional people were evaluated at the scene and declined LAFD treatment and transport.

Footage from the scene showed a completely crushed silver sedan just outside Vineland Wine Cellar.

The building near the crash did not suffer any structural damage and was deemed safe.

No further details were immediately available.