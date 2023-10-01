An overnight shooting in San Pedro has left one person dead and three others wounded.

Preliminary information from the Los Angeles Police Department indicates that the shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near a residence on North Park Western Drive.

When units arrived on scene, they discovered four victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled the area in a gray sedan.

It is unknown whether the shooting was gang related. The investigation is ongoing.