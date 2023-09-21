An early-morning crash near the Hollywood Bowl killed one person and injured three others, and the investigation will impact traffic on Highland Avenue for several hours.

Two vehicles collided at Highland and Milner Road just before 3 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Ratamoza.

The vehicles each contained two people, and one of them, a man who was driving, was declared dead at the scene. The three others, all women, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

“As far as we can tell, speed was a factor. Other than that, it’s all we know so far,” Ratamoza said.

Skid marks at the scene appears to show that one vehicle was traveling the wrong direction before the crash, and witnesses told police that one of the cars was driving recklessly.

“Don’t speed,” Ratmoza said. “It’s pretty common knowledge, I would think, but there’s wide-open streets in the middle of the night. We tend to get a lot of people going way too fast, and this is an unfortunate outcome of everything.”

Traffic on Highland Avenue will be blocked until about 8 a.m., Ratamoza said.