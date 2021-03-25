1 dead, 3 injured after SUV crashes into construction workers in Victorville

One construction worker was killed and three others were hurt when they were struck by an SUV in Victorville Thursday, officials said.

The crash occurred around noon on Hesperia Road south of Green Tree Boulevard, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

It’s unclear what caused the Chevrolet Suburban driver to hit the four construction workers.

Aerial video of the scene showed the Chevy came to rest perpendicular to the road near shoulder, where a crane stood. The SUV had significant damage to its front end.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the others were transported to local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, officials said.

The SUV’s driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Hesperia Road was closed in both directions from Green Tree Boulevard to Ottawa Street while investigators processed the scene. The closure was expected to last several hours.