Authorities in Long Beach are investigating a four-car crash that killed a wrong-way driver and sent three other men to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Junipero Avenue at around 7:19 p.m. on reports of the multi-vehicle collision.

Early reports suggest that the male driver of an SUV who was traveling westbound on PCH at Junipero Avenue went into the eastbound lanes of traffic and crashed into three other vehicles, an LBPD news release stated.

Dash-cam video of the crash obtained by KTLA shows the moment the SUV came hurling into the wrong lanes, smashing into a minivan.

Despite life-saving measures by personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department, the male driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was declared dead at the scene. Three other male adults from different vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An image from a vehicle’s dash-cam showing the moment of impact during the fatal wrong-way crash on June 8, 2023, in Long Beach. (LBCode3Media) First responders on the scene of a fatal wrong-way crash in Long Beach on June 8, 2023. (LBCode3Media)

It is unknown at this time what caused the SUV’s driver to veer into the wrong lanes or if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

East and westbound lanes of traffic on PCH remained closed from Junipero Avenue to Cherry Avenue while officials with the LBPD Collision Investigation team investigated the scene as crews worked to clear the wreckage.