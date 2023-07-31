One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting on Saturday in a south Los Angeles neighborhood.

L.A. police responded to the 2100 Block of East 99th Place around 11 p.m. where they found four people had been shot, according to an L.A. police department news release.

Authorities say a group of community members gathered at the location to watch a sporting event when several gunmen entered the neighborhood and shot into the group. The suspects fled the scene in a car.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three others sustained non-life threatening injuries and were able to transport themselves to local hospitals to be treated.

The suspects are still at large and there is no clear motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Bureau Homicide Division, Detectives Rob Jamieson or Chad Scott at 323-786-5500.