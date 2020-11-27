1 dead, 4 hurt after hit-and-run driver crashes again while fleeing scene in Lancaster: Officials

One person was dead and four others were hospitalized after a series of collisions involving a hit-and-run driver in Lancaster on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

The initial crash around 7:20 p.m. Thursday involved two vehicles at Avenue J and Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the vehicles drove off and was followed by the car it hit, investigators said.

The vehicle that was fleeing drove through a red light at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and North 20th Street East, hitting another vehicle at about 7:26 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the second vehicle struck died at the scene.

All four people in the vehicle driven by the suspect — who officials say was possibly driving under the influence — were injured.

The driver and two backseat passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the front seat passenger was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center with major head injuries, deputies said.

Footage from the scene showed one person being airlifted from the scene, while others were taken away in ambulances.

One of the vehicles involved, which appeared to be a red PT Cruiser, had come to rest on its head with its roof caving in from the impact.

Authorities were describing the suspect driver involved only as a Black female.

The investigation remained active Thursday night, and no further details were available.