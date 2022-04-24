Police are investigating after a shooting at a bar in San Bernardino killed one person and left four people wounded.

The shooting at the Marquis Lounge, located at 1036 W. Highland Ave., at about 9:50 p.m. left one person dead at the scene when the San Bernardino Police Department arrived, as well as three people who were transported to local hospitals for treatment, according to Sgt. Equino Thomas.

Another person “self-transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound,” Thomas added.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and no suspect information is available.

The conditions of the wounded victims has not been released.