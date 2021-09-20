1 dead, 4 injured after El Monte shooting leads to crash

One person was dead and four people were injured after a shooting led to a crash in El Monte Monday night, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Mountain View Road and requested assistance from Los Angeles County Fire Department, Supervisor Michael Pittman of the department told KTLA.

There were five patients at the scene, including the driver of a crashed vehicle who was deceased after suffering at least one gunshot wound, Pittman said.

Two of the patients were critically injured and the two others had minor injuries, officials said.

A shooting led to the crash at 2601 Meeker Ave., according to the El Monte Police Department.

Sky5 was above the scene around 9 p.m., as authorities had taped off the area for an investigation. One car could be seen crashed into a structure with a sign for a market, while a second vehicle was crashed into the first car.

No further details were immediately available.