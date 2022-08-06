One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was declared dead on arrival, two people were critically injured and two suffered minor injuries, Peters said.

Martinez added that three people were taken to the hospital via ambulance and one was taken by helicopter.