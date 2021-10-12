1 dead, 4 injured in fire at South L.A. home

One person was killed and four others were injured in a fire that spread through a South Los Angeles home late Monday night, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the burning home along the 8700 block of Compton Avenue in the Florence-Firestone area shortly before midnight.

They found a neighbor using a hose to pour water through one of the home’s windows as smoke billowed from the front of the home, L.A. County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvaez told KTLA.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire within a minute as they searched for residents.

Five people were found inside, including a male victim who succumbed to his injuries, Narvaez said. The other four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The fire official said it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators were still probing the scene to track down what sparked the blaze.

“The Fire Department appreciate the quick response and actions of the neighbor who initially heard the cries for help, and quickly came over,” he said.

“I believe that his quick actions assisted the victims that we were able to pull out — at least to give them the fighting chance that we could get in there, pull them out and then get the paramedics to attend to them,” he added.

Officials have not identified the person who died, and no further details were immediately available.