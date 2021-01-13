1 dead, 3 injured in Westwood crash

One person died and three others were injured after a crash in Westwood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Beverly Glen Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people in separate vehicles were rescued after being trapped in the wreckage. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Fire Department. The third person suffered a minor injury.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Several LAFD and Los Angeles Police Department vehicles responded to the scene and traffic was blocked in the area during the rescue, aerial video from Sky5 showed.