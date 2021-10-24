1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into Van Nuys restaurant

A person is dead and five people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a Van Nuys restaurant Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred at 8:07 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Woodley Avenue, when a vehicle struck a patron inside the restaurant, the Fire Department said.

That patron was declared dead at the scene, while five other people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“LAFD Urban Search and Rescue unit is currently assessing the stability of the structure,” the department added.

The Fire Department did not reveal names, ages or genders of anyone involved in the crash.

The vehicle was being followed by law enforcement prior to the crash, though it did not rise to the level of a pursuit, according to Officer Todd of the Los Angeles Police Department.

It remains unclear why the vehicle was being followed and if the vehicle was being followed by a patrol car or helicopter, Todd added.

No further details were available.

LAFD Alert- Van Nuys Traffic – FATALITY 7600 N Woodley Av MAP: https://t.co/E7xgl19vPX FS90; DETAILS: https://t.co/xreJpg19eI — LAFD (@LAFD) October 25, 2021