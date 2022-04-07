One pedestrian died after apparently being struck by a Metro light rail train in South Los Angeles Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. at 1629 E. 24th St. in the Central-Alameda neighborhood, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the Metro Blue Line train stopped in its tracks as firefighters responded.

LAFD didn’t have information on the person who died and it’s unclear what led up to the collision.

L.A. Metro warned riders to expect “major delays” due to the incident near the Washington Station.

Northbound trains were being turned back at Vernon, and southbound trains at Washington.

Bus shuttles were requested for service between the Vernon and Washington stations, L.A. Metro authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

