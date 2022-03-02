1 dead after attack in Encino: LAPD

Local news

by: , Gil Leyvas, with reporting by Sam Bader and Elizabeth Chapman

Posted: / Updated:

One person was shot and killed in a residential area of Encino Wednesday evening, officials said.

The shooting in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue was reported at about 5:30 p.m., when police learned of a reported assault with a deadly weapon, Officer Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One person, whose identity, age and gender have not been released, was shot after the suspect entered a home, police said.

Another person was also assaulted by the suspect, according to LAPD.

Police cleared the residence and are investigating, and no suspect is in custody, police said.

