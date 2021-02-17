1 dead after being shot outside illegal gambling location in Santa Ana: Police

An investigation is underway following the death of a male victim who was shot outside an illegal gambling operation in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday.

Officers found the victim in the 400 block of North Harbor Boulevard after responding to reports of a male down with gunshot wounds around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

He was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso near the north entrance doors of the Cozy Corner Drive-In, the release stated.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. Authorities have not released his name or age.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred outside an illegal gambling location in the 300 block of North Harbor Boulevard, according to police.

No further details about the incident were released, including a suspect description.

Detectives are seeking witnesses as they investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at 714-245-8390, or to leave a tip anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-847-6227.