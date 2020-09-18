1 dead after car crashes into Pomona home

A woman died after a car crashed into a Pomona home Thursday night, official said.

Officers received a call around 9:18 p.m. regarding a vehicle in a house at 1153 Colony Drive, according to the Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was not yet clear what caused the crash that killed the woman inside.

But the driver remained at the scene, officials said.

Sky5 footage showed a Chrysler PT Cruiser submerged into the home and stuck there with a huge hole left in the wall.

Hamilton Boulevard was expected to be closed between Lexington Avenue and Fremont Street for several hours due to the incident.

No further details were immediately available.