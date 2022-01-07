1 dead after car crashes into San Pedro home

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in San Pedro Friday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 26th Street, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The car, a sedan, went through a house, and a person was trapped inside the car, where they were declared dead, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Though the vehicle and one involved unit in a row of bungalow-style homes were significantly damaged, there are no other injuries,” the alert added.

The identity of the dead person and the cause of the crash have not been released.