1 dead after car flips, rolls down hillside in Sunland

A man has been pronounced dead after the car he was in rolled down a rugged hillside in Sunland, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man, whose identity has not been released but who is believed to be 40-50 years old, was declared dead at the scene in the 11000 block of Doane Canyon Road, the LAFD announced in an alert.

The LAFD is preparing to use a “hoist operation” to recover the man’s body before it’s transferred to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the Fire Department added.

No one else is believed to be involved in the wreck.

“The incident was determined to be within the Angeles National Forest boundaries, therefore LA County Sheriff will handle the investigation,” the alert added.